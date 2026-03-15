Mobilicom (MOB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Mobilicom to post earnings of ($0.57) per share and revenue of $3.5490 million for the quarter.

Mobilicom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOB opened at $5.58 on Friday. Mobilicom has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.94.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOB. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Mobilicom during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobilicom in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobilicom in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobilicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobilicom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Mobilicom Company Profile

Mobilicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: MOB) is an Israel-based technology company specializing in secure communications, cybersecurity and edge computing solutions for unmanned systems, ground vehicles and critical assets. The company’s core platform integrates advanced encryption, artificial intelligence and resilient networking capabilities to protect data and command-and-control links in contested or degraded environments.

The company’s flagship offerings include AerialGuard, a turnkey cyber-hardened communications suite for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs); VehicularGuard, designed to secure vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications in ground systems; and MissionCore, a software-defined command-and-control framework that delivers real-time situational awareness and autonomous decision support.

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