Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

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Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $156.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average of $124.68. The stock has a market cap of $651.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,734 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Key Exxon Mobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

About Exxon Mobil

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Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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