Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:CNR opened at $99.01 on Thursday. Core Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.76). Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Core Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.29%.

Insider Transactions at Core Natural Resources

In other Core Natural Resources news, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 6,000 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,717.80. The trade was a 24.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $348,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,127.80. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 1,290.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Core Natural Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Core Natural Resources by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.