PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $41.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PBF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE PBF opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -74.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 903,100 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $38,490,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,469,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,112,956.76. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,717,979 shares of company stock worth $222,327,012. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting PBF Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings surprised on the upside (reported $0.49 EPS vs. consensus -$0.15), which reinforces near?term operating confidence for PBF’s refining?heavy model. MarketBeat Q4 Results

Q4 earnings surprised on the upside (reported $0.49 EPS vs. consensus -$0.15), which reinforces near?term operating confidence for PBF’s refining?heavy model. Positive Sentiment: Analysts/commentary are pricing in an Iran?related supply premium that could sustain higher refinery margins — a direct potential boost to PBF if the geopolitical premium persists. Seeking Alpha: Iran Tailwind

Analysts/commentary are pricing in an Iran?related supply premium that could sustain higher refinery margins — a direct potential boost to PBF if the geopolitical premium persists. Positive Sentiment: PBF recently paid a quarterly dividend ($0.275 / share; annualized $1.10, ~2.5% yield), which supports income investor interest and can reduce volatility from purely speculative flows. MarketBeat Dividend Notice

PBF recently paid a quarterly dividend ($0.275 / share; annualized $1.10, ~2.5% yield), which supports income investor interest and can reduce volatility from purely speculative flows. Positive Sentiment: Technical chatter highlights PBF as a potential short?squeeze candidate, which can amplify upside if short interest and momentum align. Schaeffers: Short?Squeeze List

Technical chatter highlights PBF as a potential short?squeeze candidate, which can amplify upside if short interest and momentum align. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Piper Sandler Energy Conference (Mar 16–17), offering a near?term catalyst for updated commentary or guidance but with uncertain incremental impact. PR Newswire: Piper Sandler

Management will present at the Piper Sandler Energy Conference (Mar 16–17), offering a near?term catalyst for updated commentary or guidance but with uncertain incremental impact. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target from $33 to $41 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target reduces one downside argument but does not signal a buy. Benzinga: Goldman Note

Goldman Sachs raised its price target from $33 to $41 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target reduces one downside argument but does not signal a buy. Negative Sentiment: Substantial insider selling by Control Empresarial De Capital: large blocks were sold this week (including 838,000 shares on Mar 11 and multiple earlier sales). The volume and frequency can create near?term supply pressure and may be read as reduced insider conviction. SEC Form 4

Substantial insider selling by Control Empresarial De Capital: large blocks were sold this week (including 838,000 shares on Mar 11 and multiple earlier sales). The volume and frequency can create near?term supply pressure and may be read as reduced insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: High?volume put buying has been reported, signaling that some traders are positioning for a pullback — this could magnify downside if margins or sentiment deteriorate. American Banking News: Options Flow

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.