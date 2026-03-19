SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 69,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,701% from the previous session’s volume of 3,866 shares.The stock last traded at $21.0780 and had previously closed at $21.42.

SUMCO Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54.

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SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SUMCO had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $683.19 million for the quarter.

About SUMCO

SUMCO Corporation (OTCMKTS: SUOPY) is a premier global supplier of silicon wafers, a foundational material used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in producing single-crystal silicon wafers in diameters ranging from 150 mm to 300 mm, serving high-performance applications in memory, logic, power devices and discrete components. In addition to its core wafer business, SUMCO offers epitaxial wafers and specialty silicon products designed to meet the exacting requirements of next-generation semiconductor nodes and power electronics.

Founded in 1975 as a spin-off from Mitsubishi Silicon, SUMCO has grown through strategic investments in research and development to advance wafer quality, diameter scaling and defect reduction.

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