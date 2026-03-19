Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.70 and last traded at $65.4860. 845,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 940,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUGO. Wall Street Zen lowered Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

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Aura Minerals Trading Down 10.1%

Aura Minerals Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -251.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Aura Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Aura Minerals by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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