Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.3590. Approximately 1,286,560 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 955,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Adecoagro in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised Adecoagro from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

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Adecoagro Stock Up 5.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $415.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.95 million. Adecoagro had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 44.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

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Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

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