Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Stock Price Down 23.5% – Time to Sell?

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) shares were down 23.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 511,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 184,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Golden Arrow Resources Trading Down 23.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

About Golden Arrow Resources

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Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile. Golden Arrow Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.Golden Arrow Resources Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Grosso Group Management Ltd.

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