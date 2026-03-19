Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Smiths Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 110,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 36,468 shares.The stock last traded at $32.81 and had previously closed at $32.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SMGZY. Zacks Research cut shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Smiths Group Stock Down 1.3%

About Smiths Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74.

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc, headquartered in London, is a diversified engineering firm with roots dating back to 1851. Over its long history, the company has evolved from a manufacturer of timepieces into a provider of critical components and systems for industries ranging from energy and natural resources to healthcare and security. Smiths Group is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American depositary receipts trade over-the-counter under the symbol SMGZY.

The company operates through four principal divisions.

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