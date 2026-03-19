Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 362 and last traded at GBX 9.26, with a volume of 25736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.22.

Princess Private Equity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.08.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments. The fund makes investments without limitations as to geographic regions, financing stage, vintage year, and industry.

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