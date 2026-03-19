Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

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Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,111. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 282.83% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $338,416.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,793,070.95. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis T. Williams sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $1,483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,936.50. The trade was a 69.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 203,167 shares of company stock worth $16,889,199 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Protagonist Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA approval and partner milestone/royalty economics — J&J received U.S. FDA approval for ICOTYDE (icotrokinra), the first oral IL?23R targeted peptide for moderate?to?severe plaque psoriasis. Approval triggered a $50M milestone payment to Protagonist and makes the company eligible for 6–10% royalties plus up to $580M in additional milestones, creating clear near? and longer?term revenue streams. Access Newswire: Protagonist Announces FDA Approval of ICOTYDE

FDA approval and partner milestone/royalty economics — J&J received U.S. FDA approval for ICOTYDE (icotrokinra), the first oral IL?23R targeted peptide for moderate?to?severe plaque psoriasis. Approval triggered a $50M milestone payment to Protagonist and makes the company eligible for 6–10% royalties plus up to $580M in additional milestones, creating clear near? and longer?term revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising targets and ratings — Citigroup raised its PT to $125 (buy) and Barclays raised its PT to $119 (overweight), both implying double?digit upside from current levels. Those upgrades reflect expectations for meaningful value capture from the J&J commercialization and support bullish investor sentiment. Benzinga: Analyst Coverage

Analysts raising targets and ratings — Citigroup raised its PT to $125 (buy) and Barclays raised its PT to $119 (overweight), both implying double?digit upside from current levels. Those upgrades reflect expectations for meaningful value capture from the J&J commercialization and support bullish investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Market/press framing the approval as strategic value creation — Coverage from MSN, BioSpace and Seeking Alpha highlights that ICOTYDE’s oral IL?23R mechanism and complete?clearance data could disrupt incumbents and add strategic value to Protagonist as a partner/royalty beneficiary. This narrative is driving investor interest. MSN: Wall Street on J&J Approval

Market/press framing the approval as strategic value creation — Coverage from MSN, BioSpace and Seeking Alpha highlights that ICOTYDE’s oral IL?23R mechanism and complete?clearance data could disrupt incumbents and add strategic value to Protagonist as a partner/royalty beneficiary. This narrative is driving investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Informational conference materials and transcripts — Seeking Alpha posted the approval call transcript and slideshow, which provide detail on trial data, safety profile, and commercialization assumptions but don’t change the core economics already announced. Useful for modeling but not an additional catalyst by itself. Seeking Alpha: Approval Call Transcript

Informational conference materials and transcripts — Seeking Alpha posted the approval call transcript and slideshow, which provide detail on trial data, safety profile, and commercialization assumptions but don’t change the core economics already announced. Useful for modeling but not an additional catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Execution and timing risks remain — Revenue upside depends on J&J’s launch execution, uptake vs. large biologics, and the pace of royalty-bearing sales; most future payouts are contingent milestones. Also remember Protagonist previously reported a quarterly EPS miss, so profitability hinges on these partnership revenues scaling.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

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Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral ?4?7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

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