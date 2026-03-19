Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 465 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BREE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 360 to GBX 340 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Breedon Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 457.50.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BREE

Breedon Group Stock Down 3.4%

BREE stock traded down GBX 11.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 319.80. 29,175,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,514. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 300 and a twelve month high of GBX 496. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 342.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 340.22.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 31.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Breedon Group had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Breedon Group will post 36.8586859 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Breedon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.