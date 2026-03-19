Haleon (LON:HLN) Given New GBX 512 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 to GBX 512 in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Haleon from GBX 340 to GBX 335 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 315 to GBX 335 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 407.

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Haleon Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of HLN traded down GBX 7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 378.50. 1,775,494,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,646,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 385.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.24. Haleon has a 12 month low of GBX 325.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 419.50. The stock has a market cap of £33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.25.

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 13.81%. Research analysts forecast that Haleon will post 19.5033282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Company Profile

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Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s product portfolio spans six major categories – Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands – such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren – are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

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