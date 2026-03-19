Computacenter (LON:CCC) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 3,450 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,612.50.

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Computacenter Stock Performance

LON:CCC remained flat at GBX 2,942 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,506,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,049. Computacenter has a 52-week low of GBX 2,072 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,410. The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,126.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,888.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 176.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Computacenter had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Computacenter will post 187.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computacenter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

Computacenter is a public company quoted on the London FTSE 250 (CCC.L) and employs over 20,000 people worldwide.

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