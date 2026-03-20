iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Position Increased by Ehrlich Financial Group

Ehrlich Financial Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.9% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,063,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,851 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,321,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,023,000 after buying an additional 90,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,742,000 after purchasing an additional 94,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,764,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,151,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,418,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $246.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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