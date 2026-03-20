Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.8889.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price objective on Timken in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Timken from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $2,120,491.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 13.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,968,000 after acquiring an additional 455,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Timken by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after acquiring an additional 297,047 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 734.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,055,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Timken by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,256,000 after purchasing an additional 385,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $97.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Timken has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Timken Company Profile

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The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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