JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays set a $2.50 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $2.25 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th.

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JELD-WEN Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 238.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 21.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $801.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.20 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

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JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company’s portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN’s products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

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