IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.2222.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

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IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $187.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.64 and its 200 day moving average is $180.35. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.The business had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in IDEX by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

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IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Further Reading

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