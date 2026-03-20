The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $328.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.63 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rollout of Pro digital platform and AI project?management tools — HD is expanding its Pro digital experience to give contractors a unified workspace, automation and AI features aimed at improving productivity, stickiness and repeat business. This could help improve professional customer retention and margin mix over time. Article Title

Rollout of Pro digital platform and AI project?management tools — HD is expanding its Pro digital experience to give contractors a unified workspace, automation and AI features aimed at improving productivity, stickiness and repeat business. This could help improve professional customer retention and margin mix over time. Positive Sentiment: Marketing push tied to FIFA World Cup 2026 — Partnership with David Beckham and related sweepstakes/promotions aim to drive seasonal backyard and outdoor living demand, which can boost traffic and average ticket in spring/summer. Article Title

Marketing push tied to FIFA World Cup 2026 — Partnership with David Beckham and related sweepstakes/promotions aim to drive seasonal backyard and outdoor living demand, which can boost traffic and average ticket in spring/summer. Positive Sentiment: Brick?and?mortar expansion — Announced plan to open 12 U.S. stores in 2026, adding ~1.6M+ sq. ft., supporting long?term growth of store footprint and sales capacity. Article Title

Brick?and?mortar expansion — Announced plan to open 12 U.S. stores in 2026, adding ~1.6M+ sq. ft., supporting long?term growth of store footprint and sales capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed — Coverage shows conflicting views on consumer cyclical names including HD; market opinion is not uniform, leaving potential for upgrades/downgrades to move the stock. Article Title

Analysts remain mixed — Coverage shows conflicting views on consumer cyclical names including HD; market opinion is not uniform, leaving potential for upgrades/downgrades to move the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Battery recycling coverage — Stories note growing battery recycling markets where HD sells batteries, but this is peripheral to core home improvement revenue and not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Battery recycling coverage — Stories note growing battery recycling markets where HD sells batteries, but this is peripheral to core home improvement revenue and not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Share?price reassessment after recent weakness — Coverage highlights a 7? and 30?day decline and questions over whether HD at current levels is fairly valued given softer comps; that narrative is prompting short?term selling pressure. Article Title

Share?price reassessment after recent weakness — Coverage highlights a 7? and 30?day decline and questions over whether HD at current levels is fairly valued given softer comps; that narrative is prompting short?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put?option activity — Elevated put buying indicates increased bearish positioning and hedging by traders, which can amplify downside moves and volatility.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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