Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.9910, but opened at $7.28. Telecom Italia shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIIAY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Telecom Italia Price Performance

About Telecom Italia

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

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Telecom Italia S.p.A., commonly known by its brand TIM, is Italy’s leading integrated telecommunications operator. The company offers a comprehensive range of fixed?line and mobile voice services, high?speed broadband access, and digital television solutions to residential, corporate and wholesale clients. Telecom Italia designs, builds and manages network infrastructure, including fiber?optic and wireless systems, to deliver reliable connectivity across urban and rural markets in Italy.

Beyond traditional telephony, Telecom Italia has expanded into information and communications technology (ICT) services, providing cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and data analytics solutions.

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