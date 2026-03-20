Brokerages Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target at $235.91

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.9130.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $237.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

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Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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