KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Trading Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.22 and last traded at GBX 1.28. Approximately 1,006,576,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 720% from the average daily volume of 122,718,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40.

KEFI Gold and Copper Trading Down 10.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.39 million, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.50.

About KEFI Gold and Copper

(Get Free Report)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

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