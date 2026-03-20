Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Lument Finance Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lument Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

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Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LFT opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

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Lument Finance Trust is a real estate investment trust that focuses on originating and acquiring senior secured loans backed by commercial real estate properties. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker LFT, the company seeks to generate attractive risk?adjusted returns by targeting floating?rate, first?mortgage loans across a broad range of property types, including multifamily, office, retail, industrial and hospitality.

The firm’s core business activity centers on deploying capital into short? and medium?term financing solutions for institutional real estate owners and developers.

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