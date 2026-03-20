Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases 390 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 35.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.33.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.4%

MELI stock opened at $1,666.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,959.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,099.04. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,631.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.61 EPS. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.