Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys 26,691 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM closed its $11 billion acquisition of Confluent, adding real?time data streaming to its AI and hybrid-cloud stack — a strategic tie-in that could improve AI model quality and enterprise automation. IBM Closes Confluent Buyout

IBM closed its $11 billion acquisition of Confluent, adding real?time data streaming to its AI and hybrid-cloud stack — a strategic tie-in that could improve AI model quality and enterprise automation. Positive Sentiment: IBM Consulting partnered with The Hackett Group to accelerate AI adoption and prioritize use cases with measurable ROI, supporting enterprise demand for IBM’s consulting and AI solutions. IBM & The Hackett Group Collaboration

IBM Consulting partnered with The Hackett Group to accelerate AI adoption and prioritize use cases with measurable ROI, supporting enterprise demand for IBM’s consulting and AI solutions. Positive Sentiment: Recognition of IBM research (A.M. Turing Award for IBM fellow Charles H. Bennett) highlights the company’s long-term tech leadership, supporting its credibility in quantum/advanced research areas. Turing Award for IBM Fellow

Recognition of IBM research (A.M. Turing Award for IBM fellow Charles H. Bennett) highlights the company’s long-term tech leadership, supporting its credibility in quantum/advanced research areas. Neutral Sentiment: Market-momentum and valuation pieces note mixed recent returns (weak 1–3 month momentum vs. stronger multi-year gains), useful context but not an immediate price driver. Market Momentum Analysis

Market-momentum and valuation pieces note mixed recent returns (weak 1–3 month momentum vs. stronger multi-year gains), useful context but not an immediate price driver. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target to $283 (from $317) and reiterated a Neutral rating after the Confluent deal, signaling the bank sees balanced risk/reward and tempering bullish expectations. JPMorgan Lowers Target

JPMorgan lowered its price target to $283 (from $317) and reiterated a Neutral rating after the Confluent deal, signaling the bank sees balanced risk/reward and tempering bullish expectations. Negative Sentiment: Media reports highlight pessimistic forecasts from JPMorgan/others that may pressure sentiment and selling; coverage emphasizes the deal’s execution risk and valuation concerns. Pessimistic Forecast Coverage

Media reports highlight pessimistic forecasts from JPMorgan/others that may pressure sentiment and selling; coverage emphasizes the deal’s execution risk and valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrade coverage and related headlines have driven short-term selling interest. Analyst Downgrade Coverage

Recent analyst downgrade coverage and related headlines have driven short-term selling interest. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put-option volume (roughly 88k puts, ~115% above average) indicates traders are positioning for further near-term downside or hedging exposure (technical/volatility risk).

Unusually large put-option volume (roughly 88k puts, ~115% above average) indicates traders are positioning for further near-term downside or hedging exposure (technical/volatility risk). Negative Sentiment: BMO trimmed its target to $290 and assigned Market Perform, another signal of reduced near-term upside expectations. BMO Target Cut

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $250.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.02 and a 200 day moving average of $284.48. The stock has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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