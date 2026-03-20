MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Declares $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

MSC Industrial Direct has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 89.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.9%.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.44. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $96.99.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $965.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.52 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc (NYSE: MSM) is a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products serving a broad range of industrial customers across North America. The company offers an extensive portfolio of cutting tools, abrasives, measuring and inspection instruments, fasteners, safety supplies and other essential components used in manufacturing, metalworking and production environments. MSC delivers products through a multi-channel distribution network, including an extensive branch system, e-commerce platform and dedicated sales force.

In addition to its core product offerings, MSC Industrial Direct provides value-added services designed to improve productivity and reduce downtime for its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.