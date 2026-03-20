Contrasting PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) & Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and PTC Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics $638.50 million 12.73 -$183.17 million ($3.69) -43.06 PTC Therapeutics $1.73 billion 3.21 $682.64 million $7.74 8.67

PTC Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Axsome Therapeutics. Axsome Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and PTC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics -28.69% -232.61% -25.84% PTC Therapeutics 39.44% -362.45% 25.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and PTC Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics 2 0 17 0 2.79 PTC Therapeutics 1 4 10 0 2.60

Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $216.12, indicating a potential upside of 36.03%. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $82.79, indicating a potential upside of 23.43%. Given Axsome Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axsome Therapeutics is more favorable than PTC Therapeutics.

About Axsome Therapeutics

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Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea. It is also developing AXS-05, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer’s disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation; AXS-07, an investigational medicine that has completed Phase III trials for the acute treatment of migraine; AXS-12, an investigational medicine, which is in Phase III trial to treat narcolepsy; AXS-14, a selective and potent norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia and other conditions; and solriamfetol, a dual-acting dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for treating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and is in phase 2 major depressive, binge eating, and shift work disorder. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Duke University for evaluating AXS-05 in smoking cessation. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children. Its development pipeline products include Sepiapterin for the treatment of phenylketonuria; PTC518 splicing platform, which is being developed for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and ferroptosis and inflammation platforms, including vatiquinone to treat Friedreich ataxia and utreloxastat for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company distributes its products through third-party distributors. It has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Hoffman-La Roche Inc., the SMA Foundation, National Taiwan University, Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., and Shiratori Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

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