Brokers Issue Forecasts for QuinStreet FY2026 Earnings

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of QuinStreet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.54 per share for the year. Northland Securities has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for QuinStreet’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for QuinStreet’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised QuinStreet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $684.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $19.52.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 100,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 284,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 80,862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 48,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting QuinStreet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target, and published multi-year EPS forecasts (FY2026 $0.54, FY2027 $0.92 and several quarterly EPS projections). The price target implies meaningful upside from current levels and signals analysts expect accelerating profitability. Northland Securities Begins Coverage on QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Northland Securities initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target, and published multi-year EPS forecasts (FY2026 $0.54, FY2027 $0.92 and several quarterly EPS projections). The price target implies meaningful upside from current levels and signals analysts expect accelerating profitability. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and analyst commentary have pushed consensus sentiment to a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, which can attract demand from funds and momentum traders seeking analyst-supported names. QuinStreet Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy”

Coverage and analyst commentary have pushed consensus sentiment to a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, which can attract demand from funds and momentum traders seeking analyst-supported names. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reports repeat Northland’s estimates across quarters and fiscal years; these are analyst projections (not company guidance) — useful as a performance benchmark but subject to revision. (See Northland coverage above.)

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.