Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” Rating by Citizens Jmp

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JonesTrading lowered their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

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Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

Shares of GHI stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.35 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHI. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 333,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 62,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

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Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on financing and preserving affordable and sustainable rental housing in the United States. As the country’s first social?impact REIT dedicated to housing, GHI aims to deliver stable, long?term cash flows to its shareholders while supporting underserved communities through strategic capital deployment.

The company originates, underwrites and manages a diversified portfolio of first?mortgage loans secured by multifamily residential properties, with an emphasis on workforce, affordable and mixed?income developments.

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