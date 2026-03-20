Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) versus Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Head-To-Head Review

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Addentax Group and Shanghai Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addentax Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Addentax Group and Shanghai Industrial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addentax Group $4.18 million 0.88 -$5.09 million ($0.85) -0.37 Shanghai Industrial $3.71 billion 0.50 $359.94 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Addentax Group.

Profitability

This table compares Addentax Group and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addentax Group -182.28% -17.86% -10.90% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Addentax Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Addentax Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Addentax Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Addentax Group

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Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Shanghai Industrial

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Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses. It engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Further, the company involved in the raw materials sourcing business; provision of distribution and supply chain solutions services; and operation and franchise of a network of retail pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holding) Co., Ltd.

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