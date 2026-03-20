Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires 11,265 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,912 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $154.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.98 and a 12 month high of $162.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average is $149.77.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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