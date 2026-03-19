Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $480.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Phillip Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.66.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $15.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $445.77. The company had a trading volume of 57,209,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,943,746. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $471.34. The stock has a market cap of $501.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 7,820 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,751,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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About Micron Technology

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Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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