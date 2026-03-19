Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNTH):

3/19/2026 – Dianthus Therapeutics is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Dianthus Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair.

3/10/2026 – Dianthus Therapeutics was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “outperform” to “strong-buy”. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, up from $63.00.

3/10/2026 – Dianthus Therapeutics had its price target raised by Wedbush from $55.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Dianthus Therapeutics had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Dianthus Therapeutics was given a new $98.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Dianthus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

3/9/2026 – Dianthus Therapeutics had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Dianthus Therapeutics was given a new $120.00 price target by Stifel Nicolaus.

3/9/2026 – Dianthus Therapeutics had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Dianthus Therapeutics had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $63.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Dianthus Therapeutics had its price target raised by Wedbush from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Dianthus Therapeutics had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Dianthus Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dianthus Therapeutics

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, CEO Marino Garcia sold 122,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $10,016,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 43,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $3,559,646.18. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 200,430 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,702 in the last 90 days. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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