eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam Sells 12,978 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,199,686.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,113.12. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 18th, Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,009 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $80,588.83.
- On Friday, January 30th, Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $3,076,237.59.
eBay Stock Performance
EBAY stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.74. 4,635,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.
eBay Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.
Key Stories Impacting eBay
Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on eBay to $114 (from $107) and reiterated a Buy, citing strength in AI execution — a bullish analyst catalyst that can support upside expectations. Citi Raises eBay Target, Points to Strength in AI Execution
- Positive Sentiment: eBay is being featured in recent “high-growth dividend paying” and stock-pick lists, which can attract income and growth-focused investors and provide supportive narrative momentum. Citi Raises eBay Target, Points to Strength in AI Execution (InsiderMonkey)
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer promo/deal coverage (Forbes, USA Today) highlights discount activity on eBay — helpful for transaction volume/engagement but not obviously material to near-term earnings. eBay Promo Codes: Save Up To 50% On Dyson, Sony And More
- Neutral Sentiment: HMRC is reviewing online seller earnings in the U.K.; this raises policy/tax scrutiny on online marketplaces generally but is a broader sector story rather than an immediate company-specific shock. HMRC to review earnings of four million online sellers
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior eBay executives disclosed sizable open-market sales this week (SVPs Mazen Rawashdeh, Cornelius Boone, Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam), reducing insider holdings by double-digit percentages — a near-term negative headline that can pressure sentiment. SEC Form 4 (Mazen Rawashdeh sale)
- Negative Sentiment: Broader sector caution: analysts and articles flag internet/consumer internet stocks as risky given recent drawdowns, which can weigh on eBay’s multiple despite company-specific positives. 3 Internet Stocks We Approach with Caution
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $223,683,000 after buying an additional 242,168 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in eBay by 407.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 30.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 42,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 31.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $96.00 target price on eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.
Check Out Our Latest Report on eBay
eBay Company Profile
eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.
The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.
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