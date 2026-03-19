YieldMax Crypto Industry and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NASDAQ:LFGY) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

YieldMax Crypto Industry and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NASDAQ:LFGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.52. 741,561 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 651% from the average session volume of 98,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

YieldMax Crypto Industry and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 3.26.

About YieldMax Crypto Industry and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (LFGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of 15 to 30 US-listed crypto-related companies, complemented by various complex options strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. LFGY was launched on Jan 13, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

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