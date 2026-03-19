Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Shares Up 10.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) traded up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.33. 194,743 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 79,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
Trio-Tech International Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $54.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Trio-Tech International news, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 621,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,661,250. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, Inc, headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, is a publicly traded provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and LED?based technology solutions. Founded in 1986, the company offers turnkey design, engineering, prototyping, assembly and supply chain management services to customers across a range of end markets, including industrial controls, telecommunications, medical equipment and instrumentation.
Within its EMS segment, Trio-Tech delivers printed circuit board assembly (including surface?mount, through?hole and mixed-technology boards), box-build and system integration, cable harness design and manufacturing, conformal coating and testing.
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