Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BTF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,682. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $97.10.

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Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

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The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

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