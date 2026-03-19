Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of BTF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,682. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $97.10.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
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