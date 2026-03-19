YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Friday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a 5.8% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2%
YQQQ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 121,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $19.19.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
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