YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Friday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a 5.8% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2%

YQQQ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 121,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $19.19.

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YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

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The YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to the NASDAQ 100 Index, with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral YQQQ was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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