Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Trading Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.00 and last traded at C$40.00. Approximately 467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded Fanuc to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Fanuc Stock Performance

About Fanuc

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.82.

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FANUC Corporation is a Japan-based industrial automation company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of factory automation equipment. The company’s core offerings include computer numerical control (CNC) systems, industrial robots, and wire?cut electrical discharge machines, all of which are used to enhance productivity and precision in manufacturing environments.

FANUC’s product portfolio encompasses articulated robots for assembly and material handling, collaborative robots for safe human–machine interaction, and high-precision CNC controls for milling and turning operations.

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