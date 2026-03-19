Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 9,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a market cap of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06.

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights. Positions will generally be in small- and mid-cap companies. CSH was launched on Feb 1, 2022 and is managed by Morgan Creek.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.