BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.0510. Approximately 602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18.

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BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% ( NASDAQ:BANFP Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

BFC Capital Trust II is a Delaware statutory trust formed by BFC Financial Corporation to issue and manage its 7.20% cumulative redeemable trust preferred securities. The trust’s sole assets consist of junior subordinated debentures issued by BFC Financial Corporation, which were acquired using the net proceeds from the preferred securities offering. The securities trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BANFP.

The trust’s primary activity is the administration of these fixed-rate trust preferred securities.

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