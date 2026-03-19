Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.54. 12,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,029% from the average session volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

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About Sangoma Technologies

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Sangoma Technologies Corporation, trading under the symbol SAMOF on the OTCMKTS, is a provider of hardware and software communications solutions for enterprises, service providers and original equipment manufacturers. The company specializes in unified communications (UC) and Voice over IP (VoIP) technologies that enable organizations to deploy on-premises and cloud-based phone and collaboration systems. Sangoma’s offerings span Session Border Controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, telephony interface cards and accessories designed to bridge traditional telephony networks and modern IP infrastructures.

The company’s software portfolio features Asterisk-based platforms such as FreePBX, an open-source PBX management tool, and Switchvox, a fully integrated UC solution tailored to small and mid-sized businesses.

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