AdvancedAdvT (LON:ADVT) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

AdvancedAdvT Limited (LON:ADVT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 and last traded at GBX 163.88. 60,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 228,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.

AdvancedAdvT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.31.

AdvancedAdvT Company Profile

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AdvancedAdvT Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share or debt purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Marwyn Acquisition Company I Limited and changed its name to AdvancedAdvT Limited in March 2021. AdvancedAdvT Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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