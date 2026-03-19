Resolute Mining’s (RSG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 price target on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 105.50.

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Resolute Mining Stock Down 8.0%

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining stock traded down GBX 5.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 67. 417,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.01. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 17.37 and a 12 month high of GBX 86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.14. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.61.

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Resolute is an African-focused gold miner with more than 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator. Throughout its history the Company has produced more than 9 million ounces of gold from ten gold mines. The Company is now entering a growth phase through the development of the Doropo project in Côte d’Ivoire which will supplement the existing production from the Syama mine in Mali and Mako mine in Senegal. The Company trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.

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