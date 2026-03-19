AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.7630. 58,059,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 45,106,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $193.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers National Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 138,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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