Intellicheck Mobilisa Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) reported record fourth quarter and full-year 2025 revenue and said it reached a milestone it has been working toward for years: annual operating profitability as a public company. Management emphasized that the company’s transition to AWS and its focus on higher-value identity verification use cases helped drive margin stability, operating leverage, and cash generation.

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Record revenue and first full year of profitability

Chief Executive Officer Bryan Lewis said fourth quarter 2025 total revenue rose 12% year-over-year to a record $6.6 million, while full-year revenue increased 13% to a record $22.7 million. Lewis also highlighted that the company generated cash in the quarter and ended the year with $9.6 million in cash and a “clean cap table” with a debt-free balance sheet.

SaaS mix, high gross margins, and cloud migration benefits

Chief Financial Officer Adam Sragovetz said Intellicheck delivered its first full year of GAAP profitability from operations, reporting net income of $1.3 million for 2025 compared with a net loss of $918,000 in 2024. Fully diluted earnings per share were $0.06 for the year. Sragovetz also pointed to three consecutive quarters of adjusted EBITDA positivity in 2025, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million in the fourth quarter and $2.6 million for the full year.

Management repeatedly underscored the strength of Intellicheck’s software-driven SaaS model. Sragovetz said SaaS revenue represented 99% of total revenue in 2025, and SaaS revenue in the fourth quarter increased 12% to $6.62 million, representing more than 99% of quarterly revenue.

Gross margin remained above 90%. Sragovetz said gross profit margin was 91.4% in the fourth quarter compared with 91.1% a year earlier. Excluding non-cash amortization of capitalized software costs, adjusted gross margin was 93.5% in Q4 2025 versus 93% in Q4 2024. For the full year, gross margin was approximately 90% versus 91% in 2024, which Sragovetz attributed primarily to higher non-cash amortization of software costs flowing through cost of revenue as platform investments moved into production. Excluding that amortization, adjusted gross margin was approximately 93% for 2025 compared with about 92% in 2024.

On infrastructure, Sragovetz said Azure spend has declined more than 55% from peak levels in mid-2024 and that AWS is now the company’s primary hosting platform. Lewis said the AWS platform is “much more versatile” and provides better reporting metrics for Intellicheck and its clients.

Expense discipline and shifting R&D capitalization

Sragovetz said operating expenses decreased in the fourth quarter and were essentially flat for the full year, despite double-digit revenue growth. Fourth quarter operating expenses fell 7% year-over-year to $4.6 million, driven by a 15% decline in SG&A. For the full year, total operating expenses were roughly flat at $19.4 million versus $19.3 million in 2024, while SG&A declined about 9% to $14.1 million.

He also detailed a major shift in how software development costs flowed through the financial statements. R&D expense rose on a GAAP basis, which he said was largely driven by amortization of previously capitalized software development costs now in production and the near-elimination of software capitalization in the back half of 2025. Intellicheck capitalized $213,000 of software costs in 2025 compared with over $2 million in 2024, which Sragovetz described as a 90% reduction as major platform projects moved into production. He said the change means GAAP operating results and cash generation are now more closely aligned.

Customer expansion, pricing power, and channel partnerships

Lewis pointed to contract renewals and expanded use cases among financial institution clients as key contributors to growth. He cited a renewal and expansion with a leading national U.S. bank that is a top-three client, using Intellicheck for customer onboarding, account name verification, and account modifications. Lewis said the company had anticipated year-over-year revenue growth from that client of about 15% but achieved approximately 33% growth when comparing 2024 to 2025.

He also discussed a three-year agreement with another top financial client, described as a “preeminent regional bank,” which is expanding use to teller workstation transactions across 1,900 branches. That use case went live in the third quarter of 2025, and Lewis said revenue “will be up significantly in 2026 with a full year run rate.” He said the total contract value over three years is currently in the high seven-figure range and that the client is evaluating additional use cases.

Lewis said another often-overlooked growth driver is customers’ own M&A and branch expansion, noting several regional banks expanding particularly in the Southeast, which can translate into more branches and transaction volume.

On pricing, Lewis said the company has intentionally diversified away from lower-value transactional use cases such as age verification. He said Intellicheck has targeted verticals where identity theft is expensive and pricing per transaction is stronger. He added that the average price per transaction increased 25% in the fourth quarter versus the prior-year fourth quarter, driven in part by renewals at higher rates and growth in new categories.

Lewis also announced that Sandra Bauer was promoted to a newly created Chief Commercial Officer role, with sales reporting to her in addition to customer success. He said the company continues to refine its sales team and remains focused on its channel partner program, highlighting a partnership with Alloy that integrates Intellicheck technology into Alloy’s banking-focused platform. Lewis said Alloy is already producing interested prospects and that the company’s “enriched desktop application” can enable organizations to implement Intellicheck without system integration, a point he tied to overcoming delays created by core provider development queues.

Vertical markets: banking focus, retail seasonality, and automotive growth

Banking and lending remained the company’s primary vertical, but management discussed performance across several areas during the Q&A.

Retail: Lewis said retail saw a seasonal lift in the fourth quarter, rising about 25% from the third quarter, but retail revenue was down 13% versus Q4 2024. He noted some large retail-related customers remain on more transactional pricing models, contributing to seasonality. He described 2025 as a down year for retail, tied to factors like consumer sentiment and credit card dynamics, while arguing the company’s broader vertical expansion helped it grow overall despite retail weakness.

Lewis said retail saw a seasonal lift in the fourth quarter, rising about 25% from the third quarter, but retail revenue was down 13% versus Q4 2024. He noted some large retail-related customers remain on more transactional pricing models, contributing to seasonality. He described 2025 as a down year for retail, tied to factors like consumer sentiment and credit card dynamics, while arguing the company’s broader vertical expansion helped it grow overall despite retail weakness. Automotive: Lewis said automotive revenue grew 125% year-over-year and that growth is largely through channel partners. He referenced approximately 19,000 “rooftops” in the market and said Intellicheck is not close to fully penetrating that opportunity. He also discussed a new channel partner incorporated into one of the largest automotive software providers as part of the finance and insurance experience.

Lewis said automotive revenue grew 125% year-over-year and that growth is largely through channel partners. He referenced approximately 19,000 “rooftops” in the market and said Intellicheck is not close to fully penetrating that opportunity. He also discussed a new channel partner incorporated into one of the largest automotive software providers as part of the finance and insurance experience. Additional markets: Lewis reiterated targeted verticals beyond banking, including title insurance, automotive, specialty finance, background screening, logistics, and digital account security, and said some markets—particularly automotive and title insurance—are more dependent on interest rates and broader economic conditions.

Lewis also said Intellicheck does not provide formal guidance, but Sragovetz outlined expectations for 2026 that included gross margins of approximately 90% to 91% with potential improvement as AWS migration benefits are fully realized. He added that the company expects operating expenses to grow more slowly than revenue and that its 2026 operating plan targets continued revenue growth and further profitability improvement.

On taxes, Sragovetz said Intellicheck recorded $58,000 in tax expense for 2025, entirely state income and franchise taxes, with no federal cash taxes owed due to net operating loss carryforwards. He also discussed a $6.7 million valuation allowance against deferred tax assets that could be released in the future if profitability continues and the three-year cumulative taxable income position turns positive, potentially creating a non-cash benefit, though he emphasized the company is not providing timing guidance.

In closing remarks, Lewis said management believes Intellicheck is at an important juncture after achieving annual operating profitability and sustained adjusted EBITDA positivity, and he pointed to continued opportunities in banking, automotive, and title insurance, as well as expansion with existing clients and pipeline momentum.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company’s technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government?issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on?premises hardware or cloud?based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point?of?sale systems.

The firm’s flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

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