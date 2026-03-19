Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Kenneth Sadowsky Sells 3,900 Shares

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $221,988.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 590,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,609,324.72. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Sadowsky also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, January 21st, Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $210,288.00.

Vita Coco Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of COCO traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.98. 1,418,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,348. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vita Coco from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 2,636.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 22,500.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 12,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 5,376.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Vita Coco

Here are the key news stories impacting Vita Coco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall?street analyst support remains a tailwind: several firms have raised price targets (Evercore $70, Wells Fargo $63, Piper Sandler $59) and the coverage consensus is a “Moderate Buy,” which limits downside over time. Wall Street Analysts Think Vita Coco Is a Good Investment

Wall?street analyst support remains a tailwind: several firms have raised price targets (Evercore $70, Wells Fargo $63, Piper Sandler $59) and the coverage consensus is a “Moderate Buy,” which limits downside over time. Neutral Sentiment: Product/brand activity continues (new Frosted Lemonade flavor) — positive for long?term revenue diversification but unlikely to move near?term results materially. Vita Coco Treats Frosted Lemonade

Product/brand activity continues (new Frosted Lemonade flavor) — positive for long?term revenue diversification but unlikely to move near?term results materially. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: COO Jonathan Burth sold 60,000 shares (~50% of his position) for ~$3.52M at ~$58.65; CFO and other insiders also sold multiple blocks in mid?March — these large, closely timed disposals are pressuring the stock and signaling near?term liquidity/timing decisions by management. SEC filing for the COO sale is here. COO Form 4 (SEC)

Significant insider selling: COO Jonathan Burth sold 60,000 shares (~50% of his position) for ~$3.52M at ~$58.65; CFO and other insiders also sold multiple blocks in mid?March — these large, closely timed disposals are pressuring the stock and signaling near?term liquidity/timing decisions by management. SEC filing for the COO sale is here. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS miss (reported $0.09 vs. ~$0.13 consensus) despite modest revenue growth; that earnings miss combined with insider sales is the most direct explanation for the pullback. MarketBeat COCO coverage (earnings summary)

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vita Coco, Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company’s flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

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