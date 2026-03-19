Insider Selling: CF Industries (NYSE:CF) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) EVP Bert Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,472. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CF stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.15. 6,480,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,943. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $137.44.

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CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,982,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,351,000 after buying an additional 165,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,013,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,742,000 after acquiring an additional 480,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,516 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,587,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,852,000 after acquiring an additional 476,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,123,000 after acquiring an additional 381,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

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CF Industries Company Profile

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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