Insider Selling: CF Industries (NYSE:CF) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) EVP Bert Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,472. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CF Industries Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of CF stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.15. 6,480,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,943. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $137.44.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
CF Industries Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,982,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,351,000 after buying an additional 165,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,013,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,742,000 after acquiring an additional 480,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,516 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,587,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,852,000 after acquiring an additional 476,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,123,000 after acquiring an additional 381,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries
More CF Industries News
Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical supply disruption (Strait of Hormuz) is lifting global fertilizer prices, which benefits CF as a domestic, low?cost nitrogen producer. Not Just Oil: 3 Fertilizer Stocks Boosted by Hormuz Closure (CF)
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary tying tighter global nitrogen supply to higher urea/ammonia pricing has already lifted CF shares in recent sessions, reinforcing upside on improving fertilizer spreads. CF Industries climbs 3.7% as markets price in tighter global nitrogen supply
- Positive Sentiment: BMO raised its price target to $140 and kept an outperform stance, a bullish analyst signal that supports upside expectations. BMO raises CF price target to $140
- Positive Sentiment: CIBC lifted its price target to $118, another incremental analyst upgrade that narrows downside concerns. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases CF Industries Price Target to $118
- Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America expects a fertilizer rally to boost earnings industry?wide but warns benefits will be uneven across names — mixed implications for CF depending on how pricing and production evolve. BofA sees fertilizer rally lifting earnings, but not all stocks benefit equally
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes (e.g., Barron’s) emphasize the recent surge but warn upside may be limited once shipping/disruption signals fade — suggests gains could be event?driven and temporary. CF Industries Stock Has Surged on the Iran War. Analysts See Limited Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price targets are highly dispersed (roughly ~$85–$150), reflecting disagreement on duration of the price rally and adding volatility risk. QuiverQuant roundup of CF opinions
- Negative Sentiment: Mizuho downgraded CF (reaffirmed Underperform) saying the rally may have peaked — that analyst call is a clear headwind for sentiment and can pressure the stock. CF Industries stock falls after Mizuho downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Extensive insider selling (multiple executives selling large blocks) and a reported shares gap down after the selling have raised profit?taking and governance concerns among investors. CF Industries Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing regulatory and antitrust attention (DOJ probes, congressional inquiries cited in market discussion) increases litigation/regulatory risk that could cap multiple expansion. QuiverQuant: opinions on supply disruptions and regulatory risk
CF Industries Company Profile
CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.
Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.