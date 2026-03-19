Noble (NYSE:NE) CFO Richard Barker Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE:NE – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Barker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $6,994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,683,738.03. The trade was a 47.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Noble Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:NE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,713. Noble Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

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Noble (NYSE:NE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.41 million for the quarter. Noble had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Noble Corporation PLC will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noble

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Noble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Noble by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,140,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,203,000 after acquiring an additional 103,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Noble by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 911,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Noble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 540,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Noble by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 440,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 356,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Noble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 194,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Noble from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Noble from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Noble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price objective on Noble in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Noble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

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Noble Company Profile

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Noble (NYSE: NE) is an offshore drilling company that provides drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The firm operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units and delivers contract drilling solutions for exploration and production activities. Its core business centers on executing drilling programs for upstream energy companies across a range of water depths and operating environments.

Products and services include the operation and management of offshore drilling rigs — such as drillships, semisubmersibles and jackups — along with associated technical, engineering and project management services.

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