Energy & Minerals Group EV & Solar Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Fut Stgy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHRG) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Energy & Minerals Group EV & Solar Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Fut Stgy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHRG – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Energy & Minerals Group EV & Solar Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Fut Stgy ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.

About Energy & Minerals Group EV & Solar Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Fut Stgy ETF

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The Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials Futures Strategy ETF (CHRG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF to provide futures exposure to core commodities involved in the production of electric vehicles, battery storage, and other renewable infrastructure. CHRG was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Element funds.

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